Billy Vunipola Pledges Future To Saracens Despite Relegation

Billy Vunipola has pledged his future to Saracens despite the fact that the club have been relegated from the Premiership.

The current domestic and European champions were confirmed to be relegated from English rugby’s top division following a second 35-point deduction was inflicted on the London-club following a salary-cap scandal which was exposed in 2019.

With the club set to fight it out in the Championship next season, England number eight, Vunipola, has confirmed that he is “definitely staying” with in London claiming it is time for him to dig his heels in and help the club that has looked after him and his family.

“I’m excited for next year,” Vunipola told RugbyPass.

“I reckon I’ll play as much as I can, try to help the team as much as possible and hopefully we’ll come straight back up. I’m definitely staying.

“The club have looked after me, and not just me, my family. It’s time for me to dig my heels in and scrap with the boys.”

The destructive back-row forward has proven to be an influential figure both at club level and on the international stage with both Saracens and England looking like a much more formidable outfit with him in the side. However, his playing style lends itself to injuries with Vunipola suffering from his fair share as of late.

The 51-time capped international hopes that a year playing in England’s second-tier can give his body a chance to heal as the fixture calendar will be much less congested for them in 2021.

“If there’s one positive to take out of it, I hope that my body will take less of a battering,” he said.

“With no disrespect to the Championship, it will give my body a chance to heal. I don’t think they play as many games in the Championship. They don’t have (European) Champions Cup or those big games.”