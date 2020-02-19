Ulster Pair Recalled As Ireland Make Four Changes For England Clash

Noel McNamara has made four changes to his Ireland starting XV as the U20s travel to Franklin’s Garden for Friday’s Six Nations clash with England.

Having performed excellently against Scotland in the opening round, Ulster pair Hayden Hyde and Ethan McIlroy, unfortunately, fell ill prior to Ireland’s comfortable defeat of Wales in round two. However, both have been recalled to the side for Friday’s clash with Hyde named at inside centre while McIlroy is on the wing.

The other change for Ireland sees Mark Hernan make way for Alex Soroka, however, Soroka will play on the blindside of the back-row with Sean O’Brien moving to openside.

John McKee also gets the nod to start in place of Ulster hooker Tom Stewart who has unfortunately been ruled out after having contracted a bout of the mumps.

Aside from that, it is all systems go for McNamara’s side who will look to secure another Triple Crown at the home of Northampton rugby.

_____

Ireland U20

15. Oran McNulty (Millfield School/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

14. Ethan McIlroy (Methody College/Queens University RFC/Ulster)

13. Dan Kelly (Kirkham Grammar/Loughborough University/IQ Rugby)

12. Hayden Hyde (Cranleigh School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

11. Andrew Smith (St. Michael’s College/Clontarf FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Crowley (Bandon RFC/Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

9. Lewis Finlay (Down High School/Malone RFC/Ulster)

1. Marcus Hanan (Clane RFC/Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

2. John McKee (Campbell College/Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Dublin University FC/Leinster)

4. Thomas Ahern (Waterpark RFC/Shannon RFC/Munster)

5. Brian Deeny (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Clontarf FC/Leinster)

6. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Dublin University FC/Leinster)

7. Sean O’Brien (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

8. David McCann (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster) (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart (Belfast Royal Academy/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

17. Harry Noonan (Greystones RFC/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

18. Charlie Ward (Tullow RFC/Clontarf FC/Leinster)

19. Joe McCarthy (Blackrock College/Dublin University FC/Leinster)

20. Cian Prendergast (Newbridge College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

21. Ben Murphy (Presentation College Bray/Clontarf FC/Leinster)

22. Tim Corkery (Kilkenny RFC/Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

23. Max O’Reilly (St Gerard’s School/Dublin University FC/Leinster)

England U20

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

14. Gabriel Hamer-Webb (Bath Rugby)

13. Connor Doherty (Sale Sharks)

12. Charlie Watson (Saracens)

11. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

10. George Barton (Gloucester Rugby)

9. Sam Maunder (Exeter Chiefs) Capt

1. Sam Crean (Saracens)

2. Theo Dan (Saracens)

3. Luke Green (London Irish)

4. Hugh Tizard (Harlequins)

5. George Hammond (Harlequins)

6. Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs)

7. Josh Gray (Gloucester Rugby)

8. Rusiate Tuima (Exeter Chiefs)

Replacements:

16. Ben Atkins (London Irish)

17. Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton Saints)

18. Harvey Beaton (Saracens)

19. Chunya Munga (London Irish)

20. Rob Farrar (Newcastle Falcons)

21. Blake Boyland (Bristol Bears)

22. Will Haydon-Wood (Newcastle Falcons)

23. Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby)