“There Is An Appetite – Munster v The Crusaders Sounds Pretty Cool”

Sam Whitelock has admitted his intrigue surrounding the possibility of southern hemisphere clubs facing their northern hemisphere rivals under the global rugby strategy mooted by Sir Bill Beaumont.

Beaumont was re-appointed World Rugby chairman on Sunday with an annual cross-hemisphere tournament proving to be one of his main goals.

If implemented, this would mean Japan and Fiji join the Rugby Championship, with the winners then facing the top Six Nations side at the end of every season. However, in recent weeks, talks of expanding this to feature club sides have raised its head.

Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster discussed the possibility just last week.

When asked about the possibility of a Club World Cup, he cited a matchup between Leinster and the Crusaders as something everyone would want to watch.

“It would be brilliant to actually do that, to actually create some form of competition, albeit whether it’s the winners of each league or the top four or whatever,” Lancaster said, as quoted by the Irish Times.

“I wonder whether TV and the drive for growing the game would want that. I think they would, personally. I don’t know how you’d do it. Obviously, I’m not privy to all that sort of stuff but a chance for Leinster to play the Crusaders for example. Who wouldn’t want to watch a game like that? So, it would get my vote.”

Whitelock has now back up those claims only the All Black centurion has Munster on his mind rather than arch-rivals Leinster.

The second-row, who has won three successive Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders, feels a matchup against Munster would be “pretty cool”.

“In general, aligning the world’s competitions to open up these possibilities is a good thing,” Whitelock told Newshub.

“You can imagine having the best northern v southern hemisphere clubs and international sides meeting every couple of years would be pretty cool.

“There is an appetite to see that – Munster v the Crusaders sounds pretty cool. There are options on the table, and we just need to work through those and debate them.”