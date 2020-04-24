Eir Sport Have A Friday Night Treat In Store For Irish Rugby Fans

Eir Sport are throwing it back this evening to nine years ago when Leinster and Munster faced off in the 2010/2011 Celtic League Grand Final.

The powerhouse pair faced off following a rip-roaring season that saw both provinces, as well as Ulster, storm their way to the league semi-finals. Ulster’s prize for finishing third in the table saw them take on second place Leinster where they fell to an 18-3 defeat.

Meanwhile, Munster faced Ospreys in the other semi-final where they eeked out an 18-11 victory to set up a final meeting against their fiercest rivals. The match took place in Thomond Park as the venue for the showpiece decider was selected based on the league’s final standings.

Leinster entered the game looking to secure a first-ever European and domestic double having lifted their second Heineken Cup title in three seasons a week prior while Munster were looking to re-establish their dominance over a side who, for so long, played second fiddle to the southern province.

The game will forever be remembered for an all-important try scored by Munster and All Blacks legend Doug Howlett who scored the provinces first try against Leinster since 2009.

Leinster trailed 7-3 at the break with the European champions relying heavily on the boot of Johnny Sexton to keep them in the match, however, Munster’s tails were up in front of a sold-out Thomond Park as Keith Earls ran in a second try with 15 minutes remaining to ensure that the southern province ended the season on a high by toppling their biggest rivals and lifting silverware.

The game itself also stands out due to contrasting fortunes of each side since that highly anticipated 2011 league final. Almost nine years on and Munster have not added another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet while Leinster have gone on to dominate the European rugby scene.

Still worth a look-back for any rugby fan craving some nostalgia during another Friday night lockdown.

'Howlett for the corner' Enjoy @MunsterRugby v @LeinsterRugby in the 2011 Celtic League Grand Final tonight from 7pm on eir sport 1! #Rugby #MUNvLEI pic.twitter.com/D0p42FoUhn — eir Sport (@eirSport) April 24, 2020