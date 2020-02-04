Manu Tuilagi Ruled Out Of England’s Calcutta Cup Clash With Scotland

Manu Tuilagi will miss England’s Six Nations clash with Scotland on Saturday following an MRI that confirmed the powerful centre has sustained a “low-grade groin strain”.

The Leicester Tigers man limped off after just 16 minutes of Sunday’s 24-17 defeat to France in Paris.

Eddie Jones announced an updated squad list for this weekend’s Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland at BT Murrayfield on Saturday with Tuilagi included. It was thought the Leicester Tigers centre could shake off the groin injury sustained at the Stade de Francais but England’s worst fears have since been confirmed.

Ahead of the clash, Jones has named five uncapped players in his squad including, Ben Earl, Alex Moon, Fraser Dingwall, Ollie Thorley and Jacob Umaga, while Alex Mitchell is named as an apprentice player.

Jones remains stuck for options at number eight following the injury to Billy Vunipola. During their opening-round loss to France at the weekend, the head coach opted to move Tom Curry to the role.

Meanwhile, Scotland have also named their squad for this weekend’s battle in Edinburgh with Finn Russell once again left out of the side following his “breach of team protocol”.

Scotland are aiming to keep hold of the Calcutta Cup for the third year in succession. Scotland recorded a memorable 25-13 victory of a Grand Slam chasing English side at BT Murrayfield in 2018 before staging a miraculous comeback at Twickenham last year to keep hold of the trophy.

Scotland trailed England 31-0 at half-time in last season’s clash, only to fight back in the second half and lead the game 38-31 before a George Ford try saved England’s blushes in the final moments of the game.

England will face Scotland this Saturday at BT Murrayfield, kickoff is scheduled for 4.45 pm.