No Plans To Change Lions Tour Dates According To South African Rugby

South African Rugby has said it has no plans to change the dates for next summer’s Lions tour.

Warren Gatland’s tour side are due to travel to the southern hemisphere in July 2021, however, with all sporting-related activity currently shutdown it is unclear when and how the games will begin again.

Like many other events, next summer’s Lions tour of South Africa is in jeopardy of not going ahead as it has been speculated that the July month could be needed in order to facilitate international matches.

The tour, which starts on July, 3 with three Test matches taking place weekly from July 24 onwards also clashes with the rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo, however, both the Lions and South African Rugby have previously denied that dates will change due to this.

As things stand, South African Rugby has no intention of changing tour dates, however, potential plans are being explored in case of scenario changes.

“While we continue to look forward to an incredible test series and tour against the British & Irish Lions in 2021, and there are no planned changes, it would be remiss of us not to explore various scenarios for a possible date change caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” SA Rugby said in a statement on Monday.

🦁 Tendai Mtawarira on the day that changed his life forever

💢 The year of Beast's emergence as a global star

🗣 “I was a youngster in 2009 … to be selected to face the Lions was an honour” 🔗 https://t.co/tZSNWicIRV#StrongerTogether @lionsofficial @Beast_TM pic.twitter.com/eGBfwnZdRR — Springboks (@Springboks) May 3, 2020

According to Sky Sports, World Rugby will review the use of the July international window meaning that the Lions tours, which happen every four years, could be pushed back to later in the year.

There are discussions around keeping October/November free which would see northern hemisphere sides travel south for the first month and then host fixtures in the second month as part of a move to standardise a global calendar.

The proposed tour in 2021 will involve eight games which will take place between July 8 and August 7.

South Africa 2021 here we come…. including three Tests against the #RWC2019 Champions @Springboks and what promises to be one magical Tour.#LionsSA2021 pic.twitter.com/HWY3jGYaQn — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) December 4, 2019

The Lions’ first match will be against Super Rugby side the Stormers on July 8 before taking on a South African invitational side four days later. A clash with the Cell C Sharks takes place the following Saturday before Warren Gatland’s side take on South Africa ‘A’ on July 14.

The penultimate game before the series opener against the Springboks will be a clash with the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday, July 17. The following three weekends see the Lions take on the world champions in a three-test series. The first and third games will take place in Johannesburg while the second Test will take place in Cape Town.