Leinster Make Wholesale Changes While Murray Debuts For Connacht

Leo Cullen has changed Leinster’s entire backline from their win in Thomond Park last week ahead of tomorrow’s inter-provincial clash with Connacht at the RDS.

Jordan Larmour comes into the team at full-back with Fergus McFadden and Dave Kearney making up the back three on the right and left wings respectively.

Joe Tomane returns from injury where he will take up the centres position alongside Garry Ringrose while Luke McGrath returns to scrum-half where he will be alongside Ciarán Frawley at out-half.

Seán Cronin returns at hooker with Tadhg Furlong and Peter Dooley making up the front three. Ross Moloney partners James Ryan in the second-row. Rhys Ruddock captains the side where the back-row combination is made up of Max Deegan at number eight and Will Connors, the only man to retain his place from last week’s Thomond Park clash.

Meanwhile, Connacht have handed a debut in the second-row to former Roscommon minor footballer Niall Murray. He joins Gavin Thornbury in the second-row with Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt and Dominic Robertson McCoy making up the front three.

Eoghan Masterson, Paul Boyle and Robin Copeland make up the Connacht back-row.

The side is captain by Caolin Blade at scrum-half with Conor Fitzgerald continuing at out-half. Fitzgerald’s brother Stephen starts at full-back with Niyi Adeolokun and John Porch making up the back three.

Kyle Godwin and Tom Daly make up Connacht’s midfield partnership.

_____

Leinster XV:

Jordan Larmour; Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Joe Tomane, Dave Kearney; Ciarán Frawley, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Moloney, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock (c), Will Connors, Max Deegan.

Replacements:

Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Roman Salanoa, Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne, Cian Kelleher.

Connacht XV

Stephen Fitzgerald; Niyi Adeolokun, Kyle Godwin, Tom Daly, John Porch; Conor Fitzgerald, Caolin Blade (c); Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Dominic Robertson-McCoy; Niall Murray, Gavin Thornbury; Eoghan Masterson, Paul Boyle, Robin Copeland.

Replacements:

Tom McCartney, Paddy McAllister, Conor Kenny, Joe Maksymiw, Sean Masterson, Stephen Kerrins, David Horwitz, Tiernan O’Halloran.