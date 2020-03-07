Jones Takes Aim At Officials Branding Red Card As “Absolute Rubbish”

England were made to work for their 26th Triple Crown after being pushed all the way by Wales in their 33-30 win at Twickenham.

In what proved to be an intense battle from start to finish, lines were crossed close to the end as Ellis Genge was sent to the sin-bin before Manu Tuilagi was sent off following a dangerous hit on George North.

🔴 RED CARD Manu Tuilagi is sent off for an extremely dangerous tackle on George North. #ENGvWAL #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/IRlbZcaDIX — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 7, 2020

England would ultimately finish the game with 13 players as Wales ran in a late converted try to leave just three between them. Following the win, Eddie Jones expressed his dismay at the officials claiming England had to play against 16 players.

The head coach also felt that on another day Tuilagi would not have been sent off.

“We were expecting a tough test right to the end and we got it, but when you get 13 against 16, it’s pretty hard,” Jones said as reported by the BBC.

“We’ve moved on as a team. You look at the Six Nations, we had a slow start, because as I’ve explained I didn’t prepare the team very well, and since then we’ve been very good. We played well in Scotland in poor conditions, brilliantly in the first 40 minutes against Ireland and then a tough display tonight against a good Welsh team.

“We trained on Wednesday… The whole session was 13 v 16, so we had some practice – we thought it might happen. Is that a red card all the time? Well, it’s not. It’s not refereed like that, but it was today. We’ve got to take that on board, but how else do you stop the player?”

The Australian later doubled down on his opinion that Tuilagi didn’t deserve red by branding the decision as absolute rubbish.

“It was 13 versus 16 at the end,” Jones said as reported by The Guardian.

“You work it out. I usually do not comment on incidents like this but I am breaking my rule because I found the red card bizarre. I do not know how you are meant to make a tackle when a guy is falling after a chop tackle.

“Manu was coming over the top to kill the tackle. It’s absolute rubbish and there is no common sense in such situations. Come on.”