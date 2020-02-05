James Ryan To Remain At Leinster After Signing IRFU Contract Extension

James Ryan will continue playing his club rugby with Leinster after signing a three-year IRFU contract extension until the end of the 2022/23 season.

After scoring a try 60 seconds into his Ireland debut as a 20-year-old back in 2017, the second-row phenom has not looked back. He’s gone on to carve a career out for himself as one of the most important figures in Irish rugby.

To date, he’s won 24 caps with Ireland, starting four of their five games in the 2018 Grand Slam-winning Six Nations campaign. He would later go on to play every minute of Ireland’s three-test tour of Australia, their first series win down under in 40 years.

The former Lansdowne man would play a pivotal role in Ireland’s first win over New Zealand in Dublin before travelling with the squad to last year’s ill-fated Rugby World Cup in Japan.

At club level, Ryan has made 37 appearances for Leinster winning two Guinness PRO 14 titles as well as the 2018 Heineken Champions Cup.

Following the news, Ryan commented: “I am delighted to sign an IRFU contract. A lot has been packed into the start of my professional career with both Ireland and Leinster and there has been some great success and a few disappointments but I am involved in two very exciting squads that want to be challenging for trophies.”

IRFU High-Performance Director, David Nucifora commented: “James is still a young man but he has delivered consistent high-level performances for both Ireland and Leinster. He is growing into a leadership role with the national team and has a big future for both Ireland and Leinster.”