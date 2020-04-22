Isa Nacewa Fully Expects To Coach Leinster In The Future

“I don’t think my bond with Leinster will ever die.”

Those were the words of rugby legend Isa Nacewa who has admitted that he wishes to return to Ireland one day to coach the Irish province.

Nacewa retired from Leinster duty, for the second time, in 2018 following their run to a fourth Heineken Champions Cup coupled with a PRO14 title which saw the club achieve its first-ever double-winning season.

The utility back scored 708 points across 183 appearances in the blue of Leinster before his retirement. The one-time capped Fiji international had signaled his intention to take a year out from the game, however, he admits that he fully intends to launch a coaching career in the near future.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Nacewa announced his intentions to one day return to Ireland and coach the side he won four European titles with. Nacewa also confirmed that despite retiring from the game, he has retained a close relationship with both Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster whom he talks rugby with every so often.

“Would I like to coach Leinster one day? Absolutely. I would love to,” Nacewa told the Irish Independent.

“When that time will be, I just don’t know. But it’s not the last time we will be in Dublin, that’s for sure.

“I’ll never say never. We love Dublin. We love Ireland. We love Leinster.

“I still get up and watch Leinster matches. I haven’t missed many. That’s still my go-to. I’ll chime in my five cents to Leo every now and then, if he ever asked. But the way they were going this year, it was phenomenal.

“I won’t lie, I would always be on the lookout for keen recruits to go to Leinster, if there was ever the right person to fill people’s shoes.

“It’s nothing formal, but I always stay in contact with Leo. I still get the odd email from Stuart Lancaster every now and then, just sharing ideas on the game. I am always on the lookout for people for them to be connected to. I don’t think my bond with Leinster will ever die.”