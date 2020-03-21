IRFU Agree Payment Deferral Model With Four Provinces

The IRFU along with the four provinces have agreed on a payment deferral model for all employees amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to Sky Sports, pay deferrals ranging from 10 to 50 per cent will come into effect in April where it will remain under constant review of the IRFU, as well as each province, financial situation.

The IRFU is hopeful that they can return to full pay soon and repay any deferrals that occur during these unprecedented times.

Earlier this week, the IRFU also took the decision to conclude Ireland’s domestic rugby season with immediate effect due to the growing concerns over the coronavirus. This came after the national side’s final two Guinness Six Nations fixtures with Italy and France were both postponed.

In a statement, IRFU CEO Philip Browne said: “We are entering uncharted waters as the Covid-19 crisis continues to unfold but we remain hopeful that something of this season can be retrieved later in the summer.

“This is important as the whole game, amateur and professional, is financially dependent on the resumption of the professional tournaments and the revenues that they generate.

“With postponement of these tournaments the IRFU and the provinces are facing some daunting financial challenges around loss of revenue and cash flow and we must cut our costs.”

The model for deferring payments was done in cohesion with Rugby Players Ireland (RPI), the representative body for Ireland’s professional rugby players.

RPI CEO Simon Keogh said: “We recognise the need to work with the IRFU with respect to these payment deferrals in light of the current circumstances.

“All endeavours have been made to contact those affected on an individual basis. Our members appreciate that such moves are necessary in order to protect the future of the game in this country.

“The health and safety of the public is the priority at this time. We will continue to work with the IRFU as this situation develops.”