Griggs Makes Two Changes For Ireland’s Triple Crown Decider

Ireland women’s head coach Adam Griggs has made two changes for Ireland’s Triple Crown decider against England on Sunday.

Beibhinn Parsons grabbed the headlines in Ireland’s victories over Scotland and Wales, however, the Ballinasloe native was been withdrawn from the squad so she can focus on her leaving cert studies.

In her place comes Aoife Doyle on the wing, Doyle was unfortunate to miss out against Wales having played put in a terrific performance against Scotland in round one. Lauren Delany is on the other wing with Eimear Considine continuing at full-back.

The other change also comes in the backline with Katie Fitzhenry returning from her Sevens commitments to slot in at the centre position alongside Sene Naoupu with Michelle Claffey making way. Kathryn Dane and Claire Keohane continue their half-back partnership at nine and ten, respectively.

The forward unit remains the same with veteran Lindsay Peat joined in the front row by Linda Djougang and Cliodhna Moloney, a truly formidable front-three. Aoife McDermott and Judy Bobbett continue in the second row with captain Ciara Griffin, Edel McMahon and Anna Caplice in the back row.

Ireland face England on Sunday at a sold-out Castle Park in Doncaster (kick-off 12.45 pm live on RTÉ).

_____

Ireland team:

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster), 14. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby), 13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), 12. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster), 11. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/Munster), 10. Claire Keohane (Railway Union/Munster), 9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster); 1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), 2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby), 3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster), 4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster), 5. Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/Leinster), 6. Ciara Griffin (c) (UL Bohemian/Munster), 7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/Connacht / IQ Rugby), 8. Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster), 17. Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht), 18. Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby), 19. Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster), 20. Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/Munster), 21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/Munster), 22. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Leinster), 23. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster).

England team:

15. Sarah McKenna (Saracens), 14. Abby Dow (Wasps), 13. Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning), 12. Amber Reed (Bristol Bears), 11. Jess Breach (Harlequins), 10. Katy Daly-McLean (Loughborough Lightning), 9. Leanne Riley (Harlequins ); 1. Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins), 2. Lark Davies (Loughborough Lightning), 3. Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears), 4. Poppy Cleall (Saracens), 5. Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), 6. Sarah Beckett (Harlequins), 7. Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens), 8. Sarah Hunter (c) (Loughborough Lightning).

Replacements:

16. Amy Cokayne (Harlequins/RAF), 17. Detysha Harper (Loughborough Lightning), 18. Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins), 19. Harriet Millar-Mills (Wasps), 20. Amelia Harper (Loughborough Lightning), 21. Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury), 22. Zoe Harrison (Saracens), 23. Emily Scott (Harlequins).