Considine Returns As Ireland Make Three Changes To Face Wales

Adam Griggs has named three changes to his Ireland side ahead of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations game against Wales at Energia Park.

Eimear Considine returns from injury to make her first appearance of the tournament at full-back with Lauren Delaney moving to the wing where she will partner last week’s match-winner Béibhinn Parsons.

Claire Keohane won her first international XV cap in last week’s 18-14 win over Scotland and is rewarded with a maiden starting slot at out-half where she will partner Kathryn Dane at scrum-half.

The centre pairing remains the same with Michelle Claffey and Sene Naoupu set to continue their midfield partnership.

The third change sees Judy Bobbett come in for her Six Nations debut in the second-row alongside Aoife McDermott. The front-row remains the same with Cliodhna Moloney named at hooker having been deemed fit to start with Lindsay Peat and Linda Djougang continuing in at loosehead and tighthead prop respectively.

The pack is completed by captain Ciara Griffin, last week’s man of the match Edel McMahon and Harlequins ace Anna Caplice who take up the back-row positions.

Speaking on the team selection, Adam Griggs said: “It was great to start the campaign with a win. We started the game against Scotland well, but we have areas to work on for this weekend.

“Wales are a familiar side, we played them in November, and we lost to them in the final minutes of that game. We know how strong they are and where the threats are.

“I’ve no doubt they will be looking for a result on Sunday. If we get the small things right, I am confident we can come out on the right side.”

Ireland Women Team v Wales

15 – Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster), 14 – Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby), 13 – Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), 12 – Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster), 11 – Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/ Connacht), 10 – Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster), 9 – Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster), 1 – Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster), 2 – Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby), 3 – Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) , 4 – Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster), 5 – Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster), 6 – Ciara Griffin (c) (UL Bohemian/ Munster), 7 – Edel McMahon (Wasps/ Connacht / IQ Rugby), 8 – Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby).

Replacements:

16 – Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), 17 – Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht), 18 – Anne-Marie O’Hora (Galweigans/ Connacht), 19 – Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster), 20 – Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster), 21 – Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian / Munster), 22 – Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster), 23 – Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)