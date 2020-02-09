Djougang Try Clinches Bonus-Point As Ireland Storm To Win Over Wales

Ireland 31-12 Wales

Ireland welcomed Wales to Energia Park this afternoon in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations looking to build upon last week’s win over Scotland at the same venue.

Despite falling to a 24-5 defeat in their previous Six Nations meeting, Ireland entered the game as marginal favourites following Wales’ shock defeat to Italy in round one.

While Ireland came into the game high in confidence, it was Wales who started as though they had something to prove, dominating the opening exchanges and getting into good field position in the opening five minutes of the game.

Ireland were finally able to relieve some of the pressure when they cutely decided not to compete with the Welsh maul five-metres out from the line, forcing the referee to award Adam Griggs’ side the penalty.

Wales continued to get the better of the exchanges in the opening quarter, however, despite dominating possession, they couldn’t transfer their play into scores.

They were soon made to pay as an attempted exit kick from the Welsh got caught in the wind and fell into the arms of Béibhinn Parsons. The 18-year-old phenom, who until then hadn’t touched the ball, managed to turn her first possession into five points for Ireland.

What a finish from Beibhinn Parsons! Ireland take the lead – the game is live on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player #RTERugby pic.twitter.com/x68pPPeY9t — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) February 9, 2020

The Ballinasloe flyer collected the dropping ball before side-stepping her way through four Welsh defenders and touching down for her second try into the Old Wesley end for the second game running.

Ten minutes later and Ireland added seven more points to the board when Cliodhna Moloney collected a beautiful offload from Sene Naoupu before finishing for her second try in as many games. Credit must go to the Irish forwards though who turned the screw on the Welsh pack with Linda Djougang, in particular, contributing massively to Ireland’s second score of the game.

The tide had well and truly turned by the time Lauren Delany finished underneath the posts for Ireland’s third try of the game. Some slick passing from Edel McMahon, Claire Keohane and Eimear Considine released Delany out wide. Delany, who played at full-back last weekend, cut inside leaving behind four Welsh defenders before racing into the backfield to score the try and leave Ireland 17-0 ahead.

Wales’ misery was then compounded as loosehead prop Gwenllian Pyrs received a yellow card for a high challenge in the build-up to Delany’s try.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, however, as Lauren Smyth crossed for a try in the 39th minute to give Wales some much-needed hope heading in at the half-time break.

Smyth’s try may have offered Wales a glimmer of hope but that hope was squashed just two minutes after the restarted when Djougang took the offload from Lindsay Peat before crashing her way through three defenders and over the line for the bonus-point try.

Wales reduced the gap to twelve once again just a few minutes later when captain Siwan Lillicrap led by example to score their second try of the match before Robyn Wilkins converted the afters.

Storm Ciara took full effect after 50 minutes of play as dark clouds descended over Donnybrook followed by torrential rainfall and gale-force winds blowing right into the face of the Ireland team.

The effects of the storm would lead to the remainder of the game becoming sloppy as both sides struggled with the increasingly tough conditions. In the end, Ireland clinched the win after a penalty-try was rewarded with the final act of the game.

The bonus-point win sees Ireland claim a second victory in succession to set-up a mouthwatering clash with England in two week’s time.

Ireland

15 – Eimear Considine, 14 – Lauren Delany, 13 – Sene Naoupu, 12 – Michelle Claffey, 11 – Beibhinn Parsons, 10 – Claire Keohane, 9 – Kathryn Dane, 1 – Lindsay Peat, 2 – Cliodhna Moloney, 3 – Linda Djougang, 4 – Aoife McDermott, 5 – Judy Bobbett, 6 – Ciara Griffin (c), 7 – Edel McMahon, 8 – Anna Caplice.

Replacements:

16 – Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony, 17 – Laura Feely, 18 – Anne-Marie O’Hora, 19 – Ciara Cooney, 20 – Dorothy Wall, 21 – Nicole Cronin, 22 – Larissa Muldoon, 23 – Aoife Doyle.

Wales

15 – Lauren Smyth, 14 – Jasmine Joyce, 13 – Hannah Jones, 12 – Kerin Lake, 11 – Lisa Neumann, 10 – Robyn Wilkins, 9 – Keira Bevan, 1 – Gwenllian Pyrs, 2 – Kelsey Jones, 3 – Cerys Hale, 4 – Natalia John, 5 – Gwen Crabb, 6 -Alisha Butchers, 7 – Manon Johnes, 8 – Siwan Lillicrap (c). Replacements: 16 – Molly Kelly, 17 – Cara Hope, 18 – Ruth Lewis, 19 – Georgia Evans, 20 – Bethan Lewis, 21 – Alex Callender, 22 0 Ffion Lewis, 23 – Paige Randall.