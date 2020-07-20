Ireland Dominate Guinness PRO14 Ultimate XV Selection

There’s an extremely Irish feel to the Guinness PRO14’s Ultimate XV selection with 10 of the 15 players selected having made their mark representing one of Ireland’s provincial outfits.

Meanwhile, eight of those 10 players have represented Ireland at international level while the other two selections built somewhat of a cult-following while representing their respective province.

Leinster and Munster lead the way with four selections each. Brian O’Driscoll is joined in the centre by long-time partner Gordon D’Arcy with Jamie Heaslip selected at number eight. Leinster’s four-man contingent is finalised by former club captain Isa Nacewa who was selected at full-back.

For Munster, Ronan O’Gara gets the nod at out-half while three Munster men are selected in the pack, namely Paul O’Connell and Peter O’Mahony who have captained Munster, Ireland and the Lions while Dave Kilcoyne is a surprise selection in the front-row.

Making up the Irish contingent is Ulster duo Tommy Bowe and Ruan Pienaar on the wing and at scrum-half respectively.

Voting for the ultimate XV selection had been an ongoing process over the last three weeks with fans getting their chance to vote for the best player in each of the respective positions.

The nominees for the side were taken from the 13 Guinness PRO14 ‘Dream Teams‘ which have been selected by the media since the 2006-07 season.

Guinness PRO14 Ultimate XV:

Isa Nacewa; Tommy Bowe, Brian O’Driscoll, Gordon D’Arcy, Shane Williams; Ronan O’Gara, Ruan Pienaar; Dave Kilcoyne, Ken Owens, Adam Jones; Paul O’Connell, Alun Wyn Jones; Peter O’Mahony, Justin Tipuric, Jamie Heaslip.