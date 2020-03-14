Ian Madigan Agrees Terms With Ulster Ahead Of Next Season

Ian Madigan will join Ulster ahead of next season the province has confirmed after agreeing on terms with the out-half last month.

The 30-time capped Irish international made 147 appearances for Leinster between 2009 and 2016 before joining French outfit Bordeaux Béagles. After playing just 20 times in France, Madigan linked up in Pat Lam and Bristol in 2017 where he played a pivotal role in seeing the English side promoted to the Premiership.

The former Leinster man has found game time hard to come by this season, however, as Bristol have opted to go with rising star Callum Bristol in the out-half position.

The versatile back, who can play at both centre and full-back, agreed to terms with the northern province in February and will link up with the Belfast-based club for one season, commencing this summer.

Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said: “It’s great news that Ian has chosen to make the move to Ulster for the upcoming season.

“Given Ian’s skillset, and the fit it can have with our style of play, I’m confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad both on and off the pitch, where he will bring a bank of experience to a group of talented young out-halves.

“I look forward to welcoming him to our province.”

Before leaving Leinster in 2016, Madigan had quite a successful stint with his native province winning two Heineken Champions Cups as well as two Pro14 titles.

The 30-year-old previously stated that he would be open to a return to Ireland, even if it meant moving to a province other than Leinster. The move most certainly would help to revive Madigan’s international career having made his last appearance for Ireland in 2016.

The former Leinster man played a pivotal role for Ireland at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, playing in all five games and leading to side to a memorable win over France.