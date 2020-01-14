Ian Henderson “Not Ready” For Ireland Captaincy

Iain Henderson has admitted he’s not ready to take on the role of Ireland captain.

The Ulster lock took over the role as captain of his provincial side in the wake of Rory Best’s retirement at the end of last season. Best also relinquished his Ireland captaincy with his successor unknown, as of yet.

While Johnny Sexton, Peter O’Mahony and James Ryan look like the favourites to take over from Best, others have touted out Henderson as a possible candidate.

However, speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Sportsound Extra Time, the Ulster man admitted that taking over as Ireland captain is a “step he’s not ready for yet.”

“Looking at the other candidates I would be confident that they would be able to do a better job than me at this moment in time,” Henderson said.

“The leaders that are in the Ireland squad, similar to myself, have played with unbelievable captains in their time and similarly will have learned from a lot of them,” he said.

“I have every faith in Andy Farrell to make the right decision and I know the right decision will be somebody who we’re definitely able to get behind and be able to support.

“Hopefully they will feel the leadership from the rest of the squad as I feel from the squad at Ulster.”

So we can rule Henderson out of the equation. However, Andy Farrell’s first game in charge is just 18 days away. He’s set to name a squad to take on Scotland on Wednesday and it will be interesting to see who is named captain.