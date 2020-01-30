Two Debutants Named In France Side To Play England

New French boss Fabien Galthié has named two debutants in his side to face England on Sunday in their opening Six Nations clash in Paris [KO 3pm].

Montpellier duo Mohamed Haouas and Anthony Bouthier are named at tighthead prop and full-back respectively for the Stade de France clash.

Elsewhere, Charles Ollivon leads the side for the first time at openside flanker where he is joined by Francois Cros and Grégory Alldritt in the back-row.

Bernard Le Roux and Paul Willemse are paired together in the second-row while Haouas is joined in the front-row by Cyril Baille and Julien Marchand.

In addition to Bouthier, France have named an extremely strong backline to take on the World Cup finalists. Toulouse duo Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack form a strong halfback partnership with the inform Virimi Vakatawa joining Gael Fickou in the centre.

Bouthier is joined in the backfield by Damian Penaud and Teddy Thomas who are named on the wings.

There could be no more players receiving their first French caps on Sunday in shape of Racing 92 lock Boris Palu and Bordeaux back-row forward Cameron Woki. Among the replacements is also talented out-half Mattieu Jalibert who hasn’t played since making his debut for France against Ireland in 2018.

On that occasion, a nasty clash with Bundee Aki led to a serious knee injury that has kept the 21-year-old out of action.

France team to play England:

15. Anthony Bouthier 14. Teddy Thomas 13. Virimi Vakatawa 12. Gael Fickou 11. Damian Penaud 10. Romain Ntamack 9. Antoine Dupont 1. Cyril Baille 2. Julien Marchand 3. Mohamed Haouas 4. Bernard le Roux 5. Paul Willemse 6. Francois Cros 7. Charles Ollivon (c) 8. Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka 17. Jefferson Poirot 18. Demba Bamba 19. Boris Paul 20. Cameron Woki 21. Baptiste Serin 22. Matthieu Jailbert 23. Vincent Rattez.