First Start For 20-Year-Old Arthur Vincent The Only Change For France

France have made one change to the side that defeated England in the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations [Kick-off 3pm].

Fabien Galthié’s side welcome Italy to Paris with Racing 92 centre Virimi Vakatawa missing out after picking up a tricep injury in last week’s win at the Stade de France.

In his place is 20-year-old Montpellier centre Arthur Vincent who will make his first start at international level.

The highly-rated centre won a World Rugby U20 Championship in 2018 before captaining the side to glory again in 2019. He made his Test debut from the bench in last weekend’s excellent win over England.

Vincent will partner Gael Fickou in the midfield with Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack continuing their partnership at scrum-half and out-half respectively. Anthony Bouthier starts at full-back with Teddy Thomas and Vincent Rattez making up the back three.

France have opted to keep the same pack that started last week’s opening-round win at home. Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand and Mohamed Haouas start in the front-row. Bernard le Roux and Paul Willemse continue their partnership in the second-row while captain and double-try scorer Charles Ollivon continues in the back-row alongside Francois Cros and Grégory Alldritt.

Italy boss Franco Smith has also made just one change after his side fell to a 42-0 defeat to Wales in last week’s opening round. Jayden Hayward is recalled to full-back with Matteo Minozzi moving to the wing while Mattia Bellini starts on the other wing.

Luca Morisi and Carlo Canna continue in the centre with Tommaso Allan and Callum Braley at out-half and scrum-half.

Captain, Luca Bigi is joined in the front-row by Andrea Lovotti and Giosue Zilochhi. Alessandro Zanni and Niccolo Cannone are in the second-row with Jake Polledri, Sebastian Negri and Braam Steyn making up the back-row.

France

15. Anthony Bouthier, 14. Teddy Thomas, 13. Arthur Vincent, 12. Gaël Fickou, 11. Vincent Rattez, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont; 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Mohamed Haouas, 4. Bernard le Roux, 5. Paul Willemse, 6. François Cros, 7. Charles Ollivon (c), 8. Grégory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Jefferson Poirot, 18. Demba Bamba, 19. Boris Paul, 20. Romain Taofifenua, 21. Cameron Woki, 22. Baptiste Serin, 23. Matthieu Jalibert.

Italy

15. Jayden Hayward, 14. Mattia Bellini, 13. Luca Morisi, 12. Carlo Canna, 11. Matteo Minozzi, 10. Tommaso Allan, 9. Callum Braley; 1. Andrea Lovotti, 2. Luca Bigi (c), 3. Giosue Zilochhi, 4. Alessandro Zanni, 5. Niccolo Cannone, 6. Jake Polledri, 7. Sebastian Negri, 8. Braam Steyn. Replacements: 16. Federico Zani1, 17. Danilo Fischetti, 18. Marco Riccioni, 19. Dean Budd, 20. Federico Ruzza, 21. Giovanni Licata, 22. Guglielmo Palazzani, 23. Giulio Bisegni.