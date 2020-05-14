EPCR Confirm When They Want To Host 2020 Champions Cup Final

The European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR] association has confirmed that they are committed to finishing this season’s European club competitions despite the ongoing global pandemic.

Like most sports worldwide, the club rugby season was suspended following the outbreak of Covid-19 that has swept its way across the globe.

With all competitions brought to a halt, the future of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup looked in doubt, however, the EPCR have confirmed today that they are committed to finishing off this year’s competition.

The organizers are hopeful that the finals of the Champions Cup, as well as the Challenge Cup, could take place on the weekend of the 16th and 17th of October.

You can read the European Professional Club Rugby’s statement in full below:

“As part of its future planning, and with the extraordinary circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront, EPCR can confirm that a number of tournament formats are being considered for the 2020/21 season.

“Ongoing discussions with EPCR’s league and union shareholders regarding new formats have included the possibility of a 24-club Heineken Champions Cup with eight representatives from each of Europe’s leading league competitions, played over eight weekends. If adopted, any new format would apply to next season’s tournament only on an exceptional basis.

“In the meantime, EPCR remains committed to making every effort to conclude the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup season subject to official advice and with the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, supporters and the wider rugby community in mind. It is hoped that the 2020 finals could be staged on 16 and 17 October.”