England Squad To Air Grievances Over Saracens Salary Cap Issues

Eddie Jones has claimed his England squad will hold talks this week to resolve any anger stemming from the ongoing salary cap scandal to hit Saracens.

Saracens, who will be relegated at the end of the season, boast seven squad members ahead of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations.

Speaking to the BBC, Jones said he will preside over talks with the squad as a whole next week.

“We have got to debrief Saracens,” Jones said.

“We need to get everything out on the table and sort it out.”

The England squad travel to Portugal on Thursday for a seven-day training camp ahead of their Six Nations opener against France on February 2.

Saracens’ influential trio Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola will be there, and according to Jones, he will encourage the squad to air their views.

“We are not robots,” Jones said.

“You don’t know how long it is going to take. It could take longer, but we will sort it out.

“It’s common sense – say what you feel. If players are angry about it then say it, get it out on the table.

“We have got players from potentially 12 different clubs – 12 different ideas of what is right and what is wrong – and we will help them sort it out.

“I’m mindful of it [any tensions], but it’s also a great opportunity for us and the squad to get even tighter because problems are always there.

“Now obviously there’s quite a large problem at the moment, but if we can solve it and relationships get stronger because of it, the binding factor for all the players is they all want to play for England, they want England to win so that’s a unifying force.”

The Australian admits it has been a tough time for English rugby. He feels it is time for Saracens to rectify their mistakes while claiming Sunday week’s game against France is a chance to put English rugby in the headlines for the right reasons.

“It’s been a difficult time,” said Jones.

“They’ve obviously made mistakes, Saracens, and now is the time to fix it, but our job is to make sure people remember the good things about English rugby, so we’ve got a great opportunity against France to put rugby back on the back pages for the right reasons.”