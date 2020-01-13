Eddie Jones Adds World Cup Winning Coach To Backroom Staff

Eddie Jones has added two new coaches to his backroom staff including World Cup winning coach Matt Proudfoot and former England Seven’s coach Simon Amor.

The pair come into the set-up ahead of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations as assistant coaches alongside defence coach John Mitchell and Steve Borthwick who will transition to skills coach.

Proudfoot is South African born but represented Scotland at international level and will act as forwards coach having left his role with the South African national team with whom he’d been working with since 2016. He was a member of Rassie Erasmus’ backroom staff during their recent Rugby World Cup triumph.

Following his appointment, Jones said:

“The Guinness Six Nations 2020 is a fresh start for the team so that is how we have approached our coaching staff. With Neal Hatley moving to Bath we felt we needed to regenerate the forwards coaching area. Matt Proudfoot has had an outstanding coaching career to date culminating in being a World Cup winning coach with South Africa.

“He brings great technical expertise and knowledge having coached in South Africa and Japan and having played in Scotland and South Africa. We feel he can take the forwards to another level and build on the great work Neal and Steve have done over the last four years.”

Proudfoot said:

“England is probably the best team in world rugby to coach. Having coached against them you get to respect their identity so to get the opportunity to be part of that is a huge honour and privilege. I am really grateful to Eddie, the rest of the coaching staff and the RFU to be given this chance. It is a decision I take with great humility and responsibility and know there is a huge legacy to live up to. I look forward to taking that challenge on and doing England proud.”

Jones also released a statement relating to Amor’s appointment as attack coach:

“We have had our eyes on Simon for a while. We used him in the run up to the Rugby World Cup in some of our training camps. I have been very impressed with his dynamism, his rugby intellect and he will bring a fresh view on how we build our attack. We have done some great things under Scott Wisemantel and we will always be forever grateful for the work he did, but we are excited about Simon coming in and what he is going to bring.”

Amor will leave his position as head of the England Sevens men’s and women’s programme to join the England senior team coaching staff. The 40-year-old has been head coach of the England Men’s Sevens since 2013 as well as head coach of Great Britain Sevens which saw Team GB claim a silver medal at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

“I love my country and I love coaching. This opportunity to work at the highest level for my country is something I am incredibly passionate about and I am honoured to be joining Eddie’s coaching team. The things I am most excited about are being able to learn in this environment and having an opportunity to help improve some great players and the team. I’m also keen to work closely with the premiership club coaches, keep improving and getting better myself, further developing what I’ve learned in my career so far.”