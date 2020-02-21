Devin Toner To Start For Ireland Against England On Sunday

Devin Toner will return to the starting lineup for this Sunday’s Six Nations clash with England after Iain Henderson was ruled out due to family reasons.

The Leinster lock will win his 70th cap for Ireland after featuring off the bench against Scotland and Wales in the opening two rounds.

Toner is replaced on the bench by Ultan Dillane who comes back into the side. Dillane’s last involvement in the Six Nations came in last year’s 26-14 win over France at the Aviva Stadium.

For Toner, it is a true tale of redemption after being dropped for Ireland’s 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan. Ireland go in search of the Triple Crown on Sunday when they meet the World Cup finalists head-on at Twickenham Stadium.

Meanwhile, Eddie Jones has named his England side for Sunday’s clash with Manu Tuilagi passed fit to partner Owen Farrell in the centre. Ben Youngs is reinstalled at scrum-half after being dropped for their 6-13 win over Scotland in Edinburgh two week’s ago.

Another positional change sees Jonathan Joseph named on the wing alongside Jonny May and Elliot Daly. Full team news can be found here.

South African referee Jaco Peyper will be the man in charge on Sunday with kick-off in Twickenham scheduled for 3pm.

Ireland team v England: Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Devin Toner; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, David Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ultane Dillane, Caelan Doris, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls.

England team v Ireland: Elliot Daly, Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Jonathan Joseph, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels, Ben Earl, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade.