Retiring Irish Lock Claims Rugby Is Becoming “Rotten From The Core”

Former Ireland international Dan Tuohy announced his retirement from rugby yesterday claiming the game is “starting to look like it’s rotten from the core.”

The 11-time capped international announced his retirement via Twitter having spent the last few seasons at French second division club Vannes.

Tuohy claimed that while he loved the professional lifestyle, integrity and loyalty are now a thing of the past while also claiming that those preaching about honesty and respect are the same ones who ultimately break those promises down the line.

The former Ulster lock, who played in the 2012 Heineken Champions Cup final, has been forced out of the game through injury and is unsure about where his future lies next.

Read Tuohy’s full statement here:

“It’s starting to look like it’s rotten from the core,” Tuohy wrote on Twitter.

“Integrity and loyalty is a thing of the past, even a simple gesture of looking someone in the eye has gone. I haven’t always loved the sport.

“As a professional, you get paid well, the lifestyle is class, all the aside it really is a dream job, although I had grown sick and tired of the pre-season goal setting of honesty and respect being brandished around only to be broken almost straight away by the same people preaching it.

“I’ve travelled the world, met some great people that now have become lifelong friends, memories that can never be taken away and some absolutely amazing nights out, and that’s what it’s all about.

“I’m not sure about anything regarding my future and to be honest I’m both apprehensive and excited

“I will miss the buzz of match days, the changing rooms before and after – there is nothing quite like it. Working towards something with a group of mates and achieving that goal is going to be hard to beat.

“From a skinny 19-year-old from Weston-Super-Mare to representing Ireland against New Zealand and now living in France with my wife and two kids – it’s been some journey.”