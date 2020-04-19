Dan Carter Announces He Has Left Japan’s Kobelco Steelers

Dan Carter has announced that his time in Japan with the Kobelco Steelers has come to an end.

The former All Blacks out-half joined the Japanese club in 2018 following three seasons in Paris with Racing 92.

Carter helped the club to a Top League title in his first season. However, with this year’s campaign cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter’s time at the club has come to a premature end.

“I’ve gone a bit quiet since the JRFU announced they are cancelling all their competitions this season,” Carter said on Instagram.

“I know it’s the right decision with what the world is going through at the moment, but I would have loved to try help my Kobe Steelers family win another Top League, and I’m gutted I can’t do this.

“I want to thank the club, fans and my team-mates for welcoming me and making the last two seasons some of the most enjoyable rugby I have ever played.

“The club’s future is looking very bright, and I’m glad I got to add my little piece to the Kobe Steelers legacy.”

Carter is a legend of the game.

He won 112 caps for New Zealand and was an integral part of two World Cup successes with the All Blacks.

He retired from international rugby following their World Cup win in 2015. Carter remains the highest scorer in Test rugby history with 1598 points.

At club level, Carter has won three Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders, Top 14 titles with both Perpignan and Crusaders as well as the 2018 Top League title with the Kobelco Steelers.

On an individual level, Carter has won three World Rugby player of the year awards in 2005, 2012 and 2015.

The 38-year-old New Zealander is now without a club. He gave no indication as to where his rugby future may lie.