Boost For Connacht As Five Players Sign Contract Renewals

Connacht have today announced that five players have signed contract renewals keeping them at the western province until the end of the 2020/2021 season.

Tom Daly, Peter Robb and Dominic Robertson-McCoy have all signed two-year extensions to keep them at the Sportsground until the end of the 2021/22 season, while Shane Delahunt and Conor Kenny have signed one-year extensions with the province.

Daly joined the club in December 2018 before making his debut a month later against Munster and has since made over 20 appearances for Andy Friend’s side. Peter Robb has overcome multiple injury issues to play a key role for the western province this season. The 25-year-old centre has made 10 appearances thus far.

Robertson-McCoy is now in his fourth season with Connacht. The New Zealand born Irish-qualified tighthead has made 50 appearances in the Connacht jersey. Delahunt has made a total of 74 appearances for the province having come through the academy system while Kenny has also come through the Connacht Academy making five appearances so far.

Commenting on the contract renewals, head coach Andy Friend said:

“We are delighted to have Tom Daly, Peter Robb, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Shane Delahunt and Conor Kenny all signing contract extensions with Connacht. During our Champions Cup and PRO14 campaigns, we have already seen the depth we need in the squad to perform on two fronts. We expect to have more announcements in the coming weeks as we are working to finalise our squad going into the 2020/21 season”.