Parsons Steps Away From Ireland Squad To Concentrate On Leaving Cert

Beibhinn Parsons has stepped away from the Ireland squad for the remainder of the Six Nations to focus on studying for her leaving cert.

The Ballinasloe native has so far set the Women’s Six Nations Championship alight with two tries in two games as Adam Griggs’ side picked up back-to-back wins at Energia Park.

Parsons, who has been playing on the wing, ran in an intercept try from her own five-metre line to clinch an opening day win over Scotland before dancing her way through the Welsh defence to get Ireland up and running a week later.

Griggs today announced the squad that will travel to England this weekend to face the tournament favourites. The Ireland head coach confirmed that the decision to leave Parsons off the squad following the opening two games was always the plan.

A Beibhinn Parsons score gives @IrishRugby the lead at Energia Park 🙌🏻



Still all to play for in this #WomensSixNations fixture 🤝



pic.twitter.com/2e84DtrFxJ — Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) February 9, 2020

“It’s been a couple of big weeks for Beibhinn, but we spoke to her and came up with a plan at the start,” Griggs said.

“Her studies are very important so we’ll be giving her the time off and she’ll concentrate on her Leaving Cert and come back to us in the summer.”

Ireland will announce their starting team on Friday.

_____

Backs:

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/ Leinster)

Forwards:

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)