Tommy Bowe on the Ireland weakness that must be addressed after France defeat

Ireland’s hopes of reclaiming the Six Nations title took another almighty wallop on Sunday as they fell to a 13-15 defeat by France in Dublin.

While not at their devastating best, France produced two moments of quality with tries in either half from Charles Ollivon and Damian Penaud.

Ronan Kelleher’s try, which arrived after a fortunate bounce of the ball, and Ross Byrne’s penalty teased a comeback victory for Ireland only for Les Bleus to hold on and make it back-to-back defeats for Andy Farrell’s side.

The stats would point to a decent Ireland performance: 59% possession, 58% territory, seven out of seven scrums won, and a perfect nine out of nine lineout record.

However, in truth, had Ireland snatched victory away from France in the dying embers, it would have been daylight robbery at the Aviva.

One man who was not overly impressed with the home side’s efforts on Sunday was Tommy Bowe.

Working as an analyst for BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the former Ireland and Ulster wing offered a withering assessment of Ireland’s lack of invention.

“It was a tight game, but Ireland will be very disappointed because they had a chance to cause an upset,” said Bowe, who was a part of Ireland’s Grand Slam winners in 2009.

“France were not the vintage side we have seen. They made a lot of mistakes, and didn’t create much but they took their chances.

“That’s the first time Ireland have lost two games at the start of a Six Nations.

“They had loads of the ball and lots of exciting players but they seem to go side to side.

“They don’t seem to be creating anything, there’s no direction, and there will be huge questions about their attack coach Mike Catt because we’re not seeing much of a template going forward that is very exciting.”

Speaking to RTE after the game, Farrell admitted that ‘we’ll see how close we are now’ after a hugely disappointing start to the campaign.

“I just said to the boys in the changing rooms that we talk about the strength of the group and the togetherness of the group and how close they are etc,” said Farrell.

“We’ll see how close we are now because we’ll show our true character, won’t we, because it’s about finishing.

“We are not even halfway through. It’s about making sure these next three games we are at our best and that approach doesn’t change no matter what.”

“A couple of days ago people were writing us off, we never wrote ourselves off but it’s one that’s slipped away from us in the end.

“We’ll rue a few decisions that we made… I thought we managed the first half pretty well, I thought the third quarter we just lost our way a little bit in terms of game management and I suppose that got them back in the game.

“Mixed emotions really. One that’s unbelievably proud of how they handled themselves this week with all the controversy etc and unbelievably proud of their efforts.”

