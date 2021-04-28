Tough start for Andy Farrell’s men.

Ireland will begin their Six Nations 2022 campaign with a daunting home game against champions Wales.

Tournament organisers released the fixture schedule for next year’s competition on Wednesday. It will begin on February 5 and concluded on March 19.

Ireland host Wales on the opening day before travelling to Paris to take on France in round two (February 12). Andy Farrell’s side will host Italy on February 27 before a trip to Twickenham to take on England on March 12.

Six Nations 2022 fixtures.

Ireland will conclude their bid for a first Six Nations title since 2018 on March 19 at home to Scotland.

Wales were crowned Six Nations champions in March after a thoroughly absorbing tournament, although a last-gasp defeat by France denied Wayne Pivac’s men the Grand Slam.

Ireland endured a disappointing start to their campaign with defeats by Wales and France before salvaging some pride with victories over Italy, Scotland and England.

They’re HERE! Your Fixtures for the 2022 #GuinnessSixNations! 🥳https://t.co/07SQoJ3JES — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) April 28, 2021

Commenting on the 2022 fixtures reveal Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said: “The 2021 Championship was one of the most competitive in history with eight of the 15 matches won by seven points or less.

“The drama of Super Saturday with France’s last-minute win against Wales, meant that the winner of the Championship was only revealed after the final match was played.

“It was an amazing effort from so many people to make the Championship happen, not least the players and staff from the unions, the broadcasters, media and our partners.

“That effort paid off in the shape of record TV audiences and the most engaged Championship we’ve ever seen, it was truly a special achievement.

“This Guinness Six Nations entertained many of our long-standing fans and I believe we won plenty of new ones as well.

“We look forward to next year’s Championship with hopefully a return to normality when we can welcome fans back in stadia and bring that unrivalled Guinness Six Nations atmosphere into sitting rooms, pubs and rugby clubs all over the world.”

Ireland’s Six Nations Fixtures.

Saturday 5 February – Ireland v Wales

Saturday 12 February – France v Ireland

Sunday 27 February – Ireland v Italy

Saturday 12 March – England v Ireland

Saturday 19 March – Ireland v Scotland

2022 Six Nations fixtures

Round One

Saturday 5 February

Ireland v Wales

Scotland v England

Sunday, 6 February

France v Italy

Round Two

Saturday 12 February

Wales v Scotland

France v Ireland

Sunday, 13 February

Round Three

Saturday 26 February

Scotland v France

England v Wales

Sunday 27 February

Ireland v Italy

Round Four

Friday 11 March

Wales v France

Saturday 12 March

Italy v Scotland

England v Ireland

Round Five

Saturday 19 March

Wales v Italy

Ireland v Scotland

France v England

