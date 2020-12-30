France fly-half Romain Ntamack likely to miss Ireland Six Nations clash

This is a boost for Ireland.

Influential fly-half Romain Ntamack will most likely miss France’s Six Nations match with Ireland in February after undergoing surgery on a double jaw fracture.

Ntamack, 21, suffered the injury during Toulouse’s Top 14 match with Bordeaux-Begles earlier this month.

“Romain will miss six to eight weeks,” said Toulouse defensive coach Clement Poitrenaud.

“He’s okay and on good form.”

Playmaker Ntamack was a standout performer during France’s 35-27 win over Ireland in their rescheduled Six Nations match in October, a result that handed England the title.

The youngster also scored tries against Italy and Wales during the 2020 tournament. Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles) has been tipped to replace him in the France squad.

Ntamack, who impressed alongside half-back partner and Toulouse teammate Antoine Dupont during the 2020 tournament, is almost certain to miss France’s trip to Italy on February 6 and their match with Ireland in Dublin on February 14.

Ntamack, who was nominated for player of the championship in this year’s Six Nations, previously wrote on Twitter: “Following a blow to the jaw which occurred in the first half of the match between Toulouse and Bordeaux the examinations show a double fracture of the jaw. I will have to undergo an operation and be away from the field for a few weeks.”

Meanwhile, the Pro14 have confirmed dates for rescheduled games in January and February.

On January 30, Munster will face Benetton in Italy with champions Leinster travelling to Scarlets, while on February 5, Connacht will take on Dragons.

Rescheduled Pro14 fixtures

Saturday 30 January

Benetton v Munster (5pm)

Scarlets v Leinster (7.35pm)

Friday 5 February

Dragons v Connacht (7.35pm)

Friday 12 February

Dragons v Edinburgh (7.35pm)

Saturday 13 February

Connacht v Ospreys (7.35pm)

