‘That is clever’ – Rob Kearney nails 50/22 kick in Western Force loss to Melbourne Rebels

With his 15-year stint at Leinster having come to an end, Rob Kearney felt it was time for something new.

In September, the four-time Six Nations winner decided to head Down Under, signing a one-year deal with Western Force.

And while his debut ended in defeat, reviews of his performances for the Perth-based side have so far been positive.

Kearney was in the thick of it again on Friday as Western Force met Melbourne Rebels in the Super Rugby AU.

The 34-year-old fullback collected the ball inside Western Force’s ten-metre line. Looking up, he saw acres of space on the Force’s HBF Park pitch.

On the run, he used his craft, guile and experience to nail a left-footed kick into the Rebels’ 22, earning an attacking lineout for the Force.

This Super Rugby season has seen the introduction of the 50/22 law, which means that the team in possession will earn an attacking lineout if they kick from their own half and bounce the ball into touch in the opponent’s 22.

Alternatively, they can kick from inside their own 22 and bounce it into touch beyond the halfway line.

“That is clever from Rob Kearney,” said the commentator.

Kearney’s impeccable interpretation of the experimental rule was not enough for the Force, however, as they fell to a 10-7 defeat by the Rebels.

Sub Jack McGregor scored a late try for the Force, and even though the Rebels ended the game with 14 men after Ross Haylett-Petty’s red card, they managed to hold on for their first win of the season.

