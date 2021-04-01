Irish provinces make up all but two positions in Pro14 dream team

Very much a reflection of the Irish-dominated Pro14 landscape.

The Pro14 dream team is, as you’d expect, almost entirely made up of players from the four Irish provinces.

But it’s not Leinster, who beat Munster earlier this month to secure a fourth title in a row, with the most representatives.

It is, in fact, Ulster, who have four players in XV, with three apiece for champions Leinster, Munster and Connacht.

John Cooney.

Scrum-half John Cooney, who led the point-scoring charts, Michael Lowry, Marcell Coetzee and Eric O’Sullivan all make it in for Ulster.

Scott Penny, Dave Kearney and Michael Bent are the Leinster players, with Munster represented by Damian de Allende, Billy Holland and Kevin O’Byrne.

Connacht trio Alex Wootton, Jack Carty and Gavin Thornbury also earned a spot.

The only two players not tied to an Irish province in the XV are Glasgow’s Huw Jones and Cardiff’s Josh Turnbull.

Ulster’s Coetzee was also voted as the player’s player of the season. The South African ranked first for offloads over the season and was hugely effective with his tackling with a 95 per cent success rate.

Coetzee will leave the northern province at the end of the season for South African side Bulls.

Pro14 Dream Team

15 Michael Lowry (Ulster)

14 Alex Wootton (Connacht)

13 Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)

12 Damian de Allende (Munster)

11 Dave Kearney (Leinster)

10 Jack Carty (Connacht)

9 John Cooney (Ulster)

8 Marcell Coetzee (Ulster)

7 Scott Penny (Leinster)

6 Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Blues)

5 Gavin Thornbury (Connacht)

4 Billy Holland (Munster)

3 Michael Bent (Leinster)

2 Kevin O’Byrne (Munster)

1 Eric O’Sullivan (Ulster)

A pool of 75-plus media members from the UK, Ireland, Italy and South Africa including reporters, broadcasters, former players and coaches were invited to vote for this year’s dream team.

Leinster and Munster are in Champions Cup action this weekend, with Ulster and Connacht competing in the Challenge Cup.

