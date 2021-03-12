Six Nations: Andy Farrell makes three changes to Ireland team for Scotland trip

Three changes to Ireland team for Scotland clash.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made three changes to his starting XV for Sunday’s Six Nations trip to Scotland.

Munster’s Keith Earls comes into the back line in place of Jordan Larmour, with Cian Healy and Rob Herring preferred to Davie Kilcoyne and Ronan Kelleher in the front row.

Earls joins James Lowe and Hugo Keenan in the back three, with Healy and Herring entrusted in the front row with Tadhg Furlong.

Captain Johnny Sexton is partnered at half-back by Jamison Gibson-Park, while James Ryan and Iain Henderson are retained in the second row.

Conor Murray is named among the replacements on the Munster man’s return from injury. Farrell has not granted a place in the 23 to either Jacob Stockdale or Craig Casey.

Ireland are hoping to secure back-to-back Six Nations wins after clinching a bonus-point victory over Italy last time out, having started their campaign with disappointing defeats by Wales and France.

The Scotland game kicks off at 3pm on Sunday. Ireland have won each of their last five meetings with Scotland, but Gregor Townsend’s men have impressed in this year’s Six Nations, dispatching England in their opening game before being edged out by Wales in a thriller at Murrayfield.

Scotland come into the game having not played since Wales on February 16 after their round three game with France was postponed due to positive coronavirus cases in the Les Bleus camp.

Ireland team vs Scotland

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Keith Earls

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Rob Herring

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Will Connors

8. CJ Stander

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.

