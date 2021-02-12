Johnny Sexton misses out as Andy Farrell names Ireland team for Six Nations showdown with France

It’s a must-win game for Ireland against Les Bleus.
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has not been named in Andy Farrell’s Ireland team for Sunday’s crucial Six Nations clash with France with the head coach making four changes to his starting XV.
Sexton has not made the squad following his head injury in last week’s defeat by Wales in Cardiff.
Billy Burns takes Sexton’s place with the Ulster fly-half keen to atone for his error against Wales when he failed to find touch with his kick in the closing stages.
It is the first time Burns has started a Six Nations game.
Ruddock returns,
Elsewhere, Rhys Ruddock has been included in the starting XV.
Ruddock has played 26 times for Ireland but has never before started a Six Nations game. He replaces the suspended Peter O’Mahony, who will also miss the upcoming games against Italy and Scotland.
It is Ruddock’s first international appearance since Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final defeat by New Zealand in 2019.
Like Sexton, lock James Ryan also misses out following his head injury against Wales with Iain Henderson drafted in to partner Tadhg Beirne as Ultan Dillane starts on the bench.
Henderson will captain the side against the French.
Farrell names an unchanged back three of Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls and James Lowe with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose again named in midfield.
Jamison Gibson-Park is named at scrum-half with Conor Murray missing out through a hamstring problem. Uncapped Munster scrum-half Craig Casey also makes the 23.
Ireland must win to revive their championship hopes while France will arrive in Dublin in buoyant mood after opening their campaign with a comprehensive win over Italy in Rome.
📄 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 🟢
Head Coach Andy Farrell has selected his Match Day 23 for Sunday’s #GuinnessSixNations showdown against France at @AVIVAStadium, with @HendersonIain named to captain Ireland 🙌#ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby #IREvFRA pic.twitter.com/zcM4Hglo05
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 12, 2021
Ireland team to play France.
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Billy Burns
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
8. CJ Stander
7. Josh van der Flier
6. Rhys Ruddock
5. Iain Henderson (capt)
4. Tadhg Beirne
3. Andrew Porter
2. Rob Herring
1. Cian Healy
Replacements
16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Ed Byrne
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Will Connors
21. Craig Casey
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jordan Larmour
Ireland v France at the Aviva Stadium kicks off at 3 pm on Sunday.
