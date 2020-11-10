Andy Farrell makes seven changes for Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup opener with Wales

Farrell is using Friday night’s match to experiment.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made seven changes for Ireland’s opening Autumn Nations Cup clash with Wales on Friday night.

Leinster wing James Lowe comes straight into the side for his Test debut at No.11 after qualifying through the residency ruling.

Chris Farrell, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Jamison-Gibson Park and Ronan Kelleher also come into the XV as Farrell shakes things up following the disappointing end to Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Ireland face Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday with kick-off at 7 pm.

Their second game sees them travel to Twickenham to face recently-crowned Six Nations champions England on November 21 before hosting Georgia in Dublin on November 29.

#TeamOfUs 📄 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 🟢 Andy Farrell has named his Ireland team to face Wales in Friday's #GuinnessSeries opener at @AVIVAStadium, including a debut for James Lowe 🙌#ShoulderToShoulder #AutumnNationsCup #IREvWAL pic.twitter.com/5GNqYvylLg — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 10, 2020

Ulster fly-half Billy Burns is set to make his Ireland debut from the bench following his call-up last week.

Connacht lock Quinn Roux and Munster’s Keith Earls, who has recovered from a back injury, have been recalled to the bench with Andrew Conway, Bundee Aki, Stander, Tadhg Beirne, and Rob Herring dropping out of Farrell’s squad.

Ireland team to face Wales:

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Hugo Keenan

13. Chris Farrell

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (capt.)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Ed Byrne

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Quinn Roux

20. Will Connors

21. Conor Murray

22. Billy Burns

23. Keith Earls

Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR]

