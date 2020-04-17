World Rugby To Stream Three Classic Games This Weekend

While there is still no live rugby to enjoy, fans need not worry as World Rugby have stepped in to fill the void.

Beginning on Friday, the organisation will broadcast three classic Rugby World Cup games across the weekend free to view on their YouTube and Facebook channels.

The first classic of the weekend takes us back to 1995, the year Jonah Lomu announced his arrival on the world stage, for a thrilling quarter-final between New Zealand and Scotland that saw nine tries scored. In addition to the late Jonah Lomu, the two captains on the day Sean Fitzpatrick and Gavin Hastings would later be inducted in the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, fans will be transported back to 2015 when Argentina produced one of their most pulsating Rugby World Cup performance to deny Ireland a place in the semi-finals. Ireland, who had won their five previous meetings against Los Pumas, were unable to contend with Argentina’s brilliant display of attacking rugby and Nicolás Sánchez’ 23 points and man of the match performance.

The last game of the weekend will honour Ireland’s women when they made history with a stunning victory against the mighty Black Ferns at Rugby World Cup 2014, becoming the first Irish team to beat a New Zealand team at any level. The result shook the rugby world as the Black Ferns went into the match at Marcoussis (France) on the back of an incredible 20-match unbeaten run at Rugby World Cups dating back to their semi-final loss to the USA in 1991.

All classic games will be shown on the Rugby World Cup Facebook page and World Rugby YouTube channel and expert commentary, live blogging and thoughts from those who were there, will generate a truly immersive and engaging experience for fans around the world.

World Rugby classic games schedule:

Friday, 17 April – New Zealand v Scotland – RWC 1995 – 19:00 BST

Saturday, 18 April – Ireland v Argentina – RWC 2015 – 19:00 BST

Sunday, 19 April – Ireland v New Zealand – RWC 2014 – 16:00 BST