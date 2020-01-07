Worcester Provide Positive Update On Fatialofa Following Surgery

Worcester Warriors’ lock Michael Fatialofa is recovering well following surgery to relieve pressure on his spinal cord caused by swelling.

The 27-year-old suffered a serious neck injury during his side’s clash with Saracens and was withdrawn on a stretcher after receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch.

Fatialofa was transferred to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington in West London where he underwent surgery on Monday night.

The club have released a positive statement following the procedure but admitted that he remains in a “serious condition”.

“Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa is resting and recovering in St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington having undergone surgery last night to relieve pressure on his spinal cord caused by swelling. “The operation was a success and Michael is stable, but he remains in a serious condition and is receiving on-going care at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

“The process of recovery and observation of improvement will now begin. As always our thoughts and prayers are with Michael and his family who we will continue support however we can as part of the Warriors family. “Michael and his family are sincerely grateful for the support shown by the rugby community. “We will update on Michael’s condition as appropriate.”