Wales-Scotland To Go Ahead As Six Nations Release Statement

Six Nations Rugby have confirmed that Wales’ final clash with Scotland will go ahead on Saturday in the Principality Stadium despite fears over Covid-19.

The corresponding U20 fixture between the nations will also go ahead, however, the women’s match has been postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for the coronavirus.

It is the only fixture that will go ahead this weekend after French Sports Minister, Roxana Mărăcineanu, confirmed that this weekend’s clash between France and Ireland at the Stade de France has been postponed.

As has become tradition, the final three games of the competition were due to be played on Saturday, March 14 to decide who would be crowned the Six Nations champions for 2020. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus or Copid-19 has wreaked havoc with what has been dubbed ‘Super Saturday’.

Prior to today’s meeting in France, it was thought that Wales’ fixture against Scotland in the Principality Stadium would go ahead on Saturday afternoon as would Ireland’s visit to France to face Fabien Galthie’s side in the evening in what could have been a championship-deciding battle. Meanwhile, England’s clash with Italy, due to take place in Rome, was postponed last week.

As things stand in the table, England and France lie on 13 points with Eddie Jones’ side leading on points difference. Scotland currently sit in third position after their surprise 28-17 win blew the competition wide open. Ireland are hot on their tails, just one point behind the Scots with a game in hand, and one which they will be expected to win against a struggling Italian side who lie bottom of the table with no points to their name.

It has not yet been confirmed when the final stages of the 2020 Six Nations Championship will go ahead but reports suggest the governing authorities are considering the final weekend in October for the remaining fixtures.

There have now been three games postponed in this year’s championship; Italy’s respective clashes with both England and Ireland and Ireland’s match with France. In their statement, Six Nations Rugby say they are working closely with all stakeholders to try and identify a suitable day for the refixed games.

Six Nations statement in full:

“Following instructions received from the authorities in France, the decision has been made to postpone the Round 5 Guinness Six Nations match between France and Ireland. We are still awaiting confirmation for the Women’s and U20’s fixtures.

“The Wales V Scotland Guinness Six Nations and U20 Six Nations matches will be going ahead as scheduled.

“The fixture between Wales Women and Scotland Women is also postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for Covid-19 and a further seven members of the Scotland camp (players and management) are self-isolating.

“Six Nations and its constituent Unions and federations will work closely to identify dates on which all postponed matches will take place. No immediate announcement will be made on rescheduling as we will need to discuss with all relevant stakeholders and assess the evolution of the situation.”