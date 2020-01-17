Ulster Make One Change For Champions Cup Showdown With Bath

Ulster have made one change to their side ahead of their final Heineken Champions Cup Pool 3 game against Bath at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

Despite their loss to Clermont Auvergne at the weekend, Ulster remain confident of securing a Champions Cup quarter-final spot knowing that any manner of victory against Bath will see them progress.

Tom O’Toole – who was this week named in the Ireland Six Nations squad – is the only change to the side who suffered that and he is named in the front row alongside Jack McGrath at loosehead and Rob Herring at hooker.

Alan O’Connor will combine with Iain Henderson who captains the side in the second row. Sean Reidy is retained at blindside flanker, with Jordi Murphy at openside and Marcell Coetzee gets the number eight starting berth.

TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | Here is your Ulster team to face @bathrugby in the crucial @ChampionsCup pool decider on Saturday at Kingspan Stadium, kick-off 3.15pm. Full details ➡️ https://t.co/IeQsdeZ4YW #SUFTUM pic.twitter.com/7mM1CaRC9a — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 17, 2020

Will Addison is named at full-back and is joined in the back three by Robert Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale on the wings. The familiar centre pairing of Luke Marshall and Stuart McCloskey will start in midfield while John Cooney and Billy Burns retain their half-back partnership.

In the replacements, forwards Ross Kane and Nick Timoney, and winger Craig Gilroy return to the bench. They are named with Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan and Kieran Treadwell who make up the other forward options. David Shanahan and Bill Johnston are the other back line reinforcements.

Should Ulster secure a bonus-point victory this weekend, and if Clermont lose to Harlequins, the Irish province will top the pool. However, any manner of victory, even if the French side win against Harlequins, should be enough to secure a runners-up spot.

Kick off in Kingspan Stadium on Saturday is 3.15pm.

Ulster: Will Addison, Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Craig Gilroy.

_____

Other Team News

