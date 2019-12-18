Ulster Ban Individual Following Abusive Behaviour At Kingspan

Ulster Rugby have banned an individual from all future games following reports of abusive behaviour during this month’s game against Harlequins at the Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster Chief Executive Jonny Petrie tweeted the decision on Wednesday saying complaints had been made by supporters attending the December 7 clash in Belfast.

“As a result of complaints made by other supporters at the Harlequins game, I have today banned an individual from future Ulster matches”, Petrie said.

“We all want Kingspan Stadium to be an intimidating place for away teams to visit, but abusive behaviour will never have any place here.”

Ulster Rugby also took to Twitter to remind patrons of their Respect Policy and stadium regulations.

Dan McFarland’s side secured a dramatic 25-24 win against Harlequins in the first of their Heineken Champions Cup clash thanks to a last-minute penalty from John Cooney. The scrum-half was also in fine form in the return fixture at the Stoop last weekend where Ulster recorded a dominant 10-34 win.

Earlier this year, the province were forced to issue a lifetime ban to a spectator for abused aimed at Simon Zebo during their clash with Racing 92.