TV Details Ahead Of Fourth Round Of Six Nations Action

After its break, the Guinness Six Nations returns this weekend with two highly-anticipated matches to look forward to.

While Ireland’s game against Italy, which was set for the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, was postponed due to fears over the coronavirus, the rest of the games in round four are going ahead as planned.

First up, it’s the meeting of England and Wales in Twickenham on Saturday with a Triple Crown on the line for Eddie Jones’ men. The side currently sit second in the Six Nations table on nine points following their dominant 24-12 win over Ireland last month.

Two Kiwis in charge this weekend 🇳🇿https://t.co/xBclTBqgsj — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) March 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Wayne Pivac’s side travel to Twickenham in the hope of getting their campaign back on track following two losses in a row at the hands of Ireland and France.

They lie in fourth place, three points behind England and Ireland but last year’s champions have been boosted by the return of Liam Williams and Josh Navidi from injury and the duo are set to make their first international starts since the Rugby World Cup in October.

Attention on Sunday turns to BT Murrayfield where Scotland host France in the hope of picking up their second win in this year’s tournament.

Following losses to Ireland and England, Gregor Townsend’s men bounced back against Italy, recording a 0-17 victory in Rome, however, France will prove to be formidable opponents considering their form in this year’s competition.

Fabien Galthié’s side are unbeaten so far in the Six Nations and so a win in Edinburgh will set up a Grand Slam-deciding match in Paris next weekend against Ireland.

Here are all the TV details for the two fixtures in the Guinness Six Nations this weekend.

2020 Guinness Six Nations TV Details – Round 4

Saturday, March 7:

England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, Virgin Media One, ITV, S4C KO 4.45 pm

Sunday, March 8:

Scotland v France, Virgin Media One, BBC KO 3 pm