Quiz: Name The Top Points Scorer For Each Of These Countries

Can you name the players who are the top points scorers for each of these 10 countries?
Just like our previous quiz looking for the all-time top try scorer and the players with the most caps, the premise of this quiz is simple. We’ve given you a list of 10 countries and we want you to name the corresponding top points scorer. As an extra hint, we have included the years in which the rugby player was active.
Ten countries, four minutes. 🕐🏉
Can you do it? 👀https://t.co/0eX8pIf4KH
— Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 19, 2020
You will have four minutes to complete the quiz. You do not need to include the players’ full names, surnames will suffice.
Good luck and make sure to let us know what you get in the Facebook comments.
If the quiz does not display properly, click here.
