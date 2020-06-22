Quiz: Can You Name The All-Time Top 15 Try Scorers For Ireland?

Can you name the top 15 try scorers of all-time for Ireland?
Following on from our quiz asking you to name every player who has recorded 70 or more caps for Ireland, we want you to name the Irish players who have crossed the try line the most on the international stage.
Can you name them all before time runs out? 👀👇https://t.co/8Vnerz6YoB
— Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 21, 2020
These 15 players have all represented Ireland over the past 25 years and have scored 14 or more tries for their country.
You will have five minutes to name every player. As usual, you do not need to include the players’ full names, surnames will suffice. As a hint, we have included the number of tries each player has scored.
Good luck and make sure to let us know what you get in the Facebook comments.
If the quiz does not display properly, click here.
