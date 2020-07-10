“I’m Very Excited” – RG Snyman On First Experiences Of Munster Rugby

World Cup winner RG Snyman has given his first interview since joining Munster from Japanese side Honda Heat earlier this summer.

Snyman, who signed for Munster alongside fellow Springbok Damian de Allende, landed in Ireland five weeks ago while the squad resumed training on June 22 following a three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone at the club is very welcoming and they’re treating us very nice and even our neighbours have all come around and said hi, it’s been a very warm welcome”, Snyman told the Munster Rugby website.

The 25-year-old began his career with the Bulls, representing the side in the Currie Cup and Super Rugby before making the move to Japan in 2017.

While he admits there were plenty of struggles to deal with while at Honda Heat, he maintains that it was the right move for his career.

“It’s very different to be honest. It’s a very different culture and I don’t understand a lot so we have translators. So it’s a whole different experience, very different form of the game and different struggles you have to deal with.

“But I enjoyed my time there very much and the rugby over there was great for me. I think it only did my career well to play over there.”

RG Snyman was part of the South Africa squad that lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan last year under former Munster head coach Rassie Erasmus. He described winning at his first tournament as the “most amazing feeling”.

“It was obviously my first World Cup. Just experiencing it with guys who have been to a World Cup before made it extra special for me to appreciate winning it in my first World Cup campaign.

“It was honestly the most amazing feeling to be out there, especially because it was in Japan as well, a place that I called my second home so it was that little bit extra special for me. It was just an amazing experience. It was truly a blessing to be part of that.”

Munster are continuing their preseason training as they work towards their highly-anticipated clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on the weekend of August 22/23 which will begin the process of finishing of the 2019/20 Guinness PRO14 season.

Their new signings will no doubt prove a major boost for the southern province and Snyman admits that he cannot wait to play in the red jersey.

“They are just trying to ease me back into [training], obviously with the off-season and not being with a group for the off-season. It’s been good, it’s been good to get out with the boys and meet a couple of them. Week-by-week I meet an extra group of guys so I’m enjoying it. It’s easier to catch onto the names and get to know everyone in smaller groups.

“I can’t wait to get back onto the field, especially wearing the red of Munster. I’m very excited to be part of this team and part of this culture here. The sooner I can get on the field, the better for me, I can’t wait.”