Six Nations Confirm Postponement Of Irish Womens & U20s Fixtures

Six Nations Rugby have confirmed that the Women and U20 matches between Ireland and France have been postponed due to Covid-19.

Earlier this week, the decision was made to postpone the corresponding mens game but a decision on the remaining fixtures between the sides was delayed.

Ireland’s U20 side were due to take on France in Stade Aime Giral on Friday evening in the hopes of maintaining their run towards a Grand Slam victory. Noel McNamara’s men recorded dominant wins over Scotland, Wales and England in their opening three games before their clash against Italy was postponed due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Adam Griggs’ women’s side were hoping to get their campaign back on track after they suffered a disappointing 27-0 loss at the hands of England last month. They began the Six Nations tournament strongly with two victories over Scotland and Wales.

A decision on refixed games has yet to be announced.

Statement in full:

“Further to yesterday’s Press Release announcing the postponement of the Guinness Six Nations match between France and Ireland, Six Nations can now confirm that the Women and U20 matches between the two countries have also been postponed.

“The Wales V Scotland Guinness Six Nations and U20 matches will go ahead as scheduled.

“Discussions with Unions and Federations are ongoing as it is of the utmost importance to find suitable dates for rescheduled matches while respecting the values and integrity of our Championship.