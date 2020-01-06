Simon Zebo A Doubt For Champions Cup Visit Of Munster To Paris

Racing 92 could be without the services of former Munster player Simon Zebo for the visit of the Irish province to Paris in the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend.

According to a report by James Harrington in the Irish Examiner, the former Ireland international has emerged as a doubt after he was withdrawn from Racing’s win over Clermont in the Top 14 on Saturday.

Zebo appeared to suffer an ankle injury and limped off the field after just eight minutes of the 27-19 victory and was seen in crutches leaving the stadium.

The 29-year-old put in a strong performance in his side’s dramatic 21-21 draw in Thomond Park in November and played a part in Teddy Thomas’ first-half try.

Munster travel to France knowing that a win is vital if they are to stay in contention for a place in the knock-out stages of this season’s competition.

Johann van Graan’s side currently lie in second in the table on 11 points but Saracens are close on their tail with 10 points. Meanwhile, Racing sit comfortably on top of Pool 4 with 17 points under their belt.

The southern province have endured a difficult Christmas period, losing two of their interprovincial derbies to Leinster and Ulster.

While Munster secured a win over reigning European champions, Saracens, in the first of their bouts in December, the concession of a losing bonus-point left them under pressure while they fell to a 15-6 loss in the reverse fixture in Allianz Park the following week.

Kick off in La Defense Arena on Sunday is 4.15pm local time (3.15 Irish time). The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport.