Scarlets Confirm Liam Williams Return Following Saracens Spell

Wales international Liam Williams will rejoin Scarlets for the 2020/21 season following a three-year spell with Saracens.

Williams began his professional career with the Welsh side in 2011 but made the move to Saracens following a successful British & Irish Lions tour in 2017.

In his first season at Allianz Park, Williams scored 10 tries in all competitions and has made 31 appearances overall for Mark McCall’s side.

In a statement, McCall wished the full-back all the best on his return to Wales.

“We’ve really enjoyed having Liam as part of our group for the past three seasons.

“We appreciate his contribution to the club and we wish him and Sophie well on their return home to Wales.”

Meanwhile, Scarlets say that the signing of the 28-year-old is a sign of the ambition of the PRO14 side.

“We are delighted that Liam is heading home to the Scarlets,” said general manager of rugby Jon Daniels.

“He is one of the leading players in world rugby and to be able to sign a player of his calibre at the peak of his powers highlights our determination to build a squad that will challenge for silverware. Having Liam playing alongside the likes of Leigh Halfpenny, Johnny McNicholl, Steff Evans and our exciting young back-three talent is a mouthwatering prospect.

“Liam came through the ranks here at Parc y Scarlets; he understands the culture and values we stand by and also what we want to achieve.

“He is an attacking runner that can light up games, while his ability in the air and defensive qualities are second to none. There is no doubt we are signing a world-class player.

“Liam is also a popular figure with players, coaches and supporters and we are all excited by the prospect of seeing him back here at Parc y Scarlets.”

In a statement, Williams credited the environment at Saracens for helping him develop as a player.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Saracens over the past three seasons. The environment has undoubtedly developed me as a player and a person. I am grateful for the support I’ve had from the players, management and supporters during this time.

“The opportunity to return home to the Scarlets was too good to turn down and I am incredibly excited about the future.”

Scarlets are in action in the PRO14 today as they face rivals Ospreys in Parc y Scarlets with kick-off at 5.15pm.