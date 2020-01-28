Saracens Face Further Uncertainty As Interim CEO Steps Down

Saracens Rugby have confirmed that interim chief executive Edward Griffiths has stepped down from his post, just 26 days after being appointed.

Griffiths was chosen as the temporary replacement for Nigel Wray with the hope that the club could find a way to remain within the Premiership Rugby salary cap regulations for the current season. He previously warned that the current squad could be dismantled or face serious pay cuts in order to make that happen.

However, when it became clear that the regulations were once again being breached, Saracens were hit with a further points deduction which means they will be relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

In a statement, Saracens confirmed that the recruitment process is underway while Griffiths admitted that it was always going to be a “short-term appointment”.

The statement in full reads:

“Edward Griffiths has resigned as Interim CEO of Saracens with immediate effect.

“Chairman Neil Golding said: “The club is very grateful to Edward for temporarily stepping away from his other commitments to provide significant assistance during a difficult period, and wishes him well in the future.”

“Griffiths said: “This was always going to be a very short-term appointment, and others are well-placed to drive forward the rebuilding of the club.”

“The recruitment process is underway for a long term CEO and an appointment will be made in due course.”