England Camp Clear The Air Following Saracens’ Salary Cap Controversy

The England players have held a meeting to air their grievances over the controversy surrounding Saracens’ breach of the Premiership salary cap policy, according to Jonny May.

The Leicester Tigers winger insisted that following the 30-minute meeting that coaches were excluded from, the Saracens contingent have the full support of their England teammates.

“The tone was that there is obviously an elephant in the room so let’s just have a quick chat about it.

“From what I have seen all the players are fine. Nobody needs to be worried. They are going to get a plan in place.

“I’m sure the Saracens players will turn it into a positive no matter what happens. Those are the sorts of guys we are talking about.”

It was reported earlier this week that other Premiership clubs provided information to Premier Rugby which led to the investigation into the club’s dealings.

That investigation led to a 35-point deduction in November as well as a £5.36 million fine for breaching the salary cap regulations over the past three seasons. It has recently been confirmed that Saracens will be relegated to the Championship for next season as the club are not complying with regulations this season.

Despite the controversy, May maintained that, while it had caused disruptions to their Six Nations preparations, the Saracens players are not being judged.

“We reinforced to them that they have got our support, nobody thinks badly of them and nobody judges them. It is just a case that they want to be open with us and we want to be open with them. It’s worth talking about, but it really is not an issue from my perspective.

“We are here so it is worth addressing because it is quite disruptive what’s gone on. It’s been huge. It’s worth just knowing the Saracens guys are going through a tough time.

“No one here is judging them and no one thinks much about it other than they are great players and we are pleased to have them here.

“I guess if you were involved in it you would be thinking, ‘God what do these guys think of me?’ That’s never the case. It’s always worse in your head than it actually is in reality.

“It’s probably more for them, just going, ‘you know what guys, this is not a big deal for us. You are great players and we’re really pleased to have you here, anything you need from us, we are your team-mates and we will support you.'”

Seven Saracens players have been included in Eddie Jones’ English squad for the Six Nations, including captain Owen Farrell. England begin their campaign away to France on Sunday, February 2 with kick-off set for 3 pm.