RFU Confirm Newcastle To Replace Saracens In Premiership

Newcastle Falcons have received confirmation from the RFU that they will be promoted to the Gallagher Premiership for the 2020-21 season.

Dean Richards’ side were 18 points clear at the top of the Championship table, having won all 15 of their league games, when the RFU took the decision to cancel the remainder of the season due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

While it was still mathematically possible that second-place Ealing could catch up to Newcastle, the RFU have confirmed their promotion to the Premiership in place of Saracens.

Saracens’ relegation to the Championship was confirmed earlier this year after they accepted a 105-point reduction following breaches of the Premiership salary cap policy.

“These aren’t the circumstances under which any team would want to be promoted [to the Premiership], but we thank the RFU for reaching a quick and decisive conclusion”, said Newcastle Falcons chairman Semore Kurdi.

“We fully appreciate the bigger picture with regards to the ongoing pandemic, and how sport pales into insignificance during times of national emergency.

“With that in mind there is no real sense of celebration at the confirmation of our promotion – our thoughts just go out to everyone who has been affected by the whole situation.

“I would like to express my appreciation and personal gratitude for all the hard work undertaken by our players and staff prior to the season being prematurely halted, and thank our supporters, sponsors and stakeholders for sticking with us.

“This huge collective effort enabled us to produce an incredible campaign which saw us winning every single game – 15 in the league and a further seven in the cup.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this uncertain time as we all deal with issues which are far bigger than rugby. We are doing our best to manage our way through this situation with everyone’s best interests at heart, and in the meantime would just urge everyone to stay safe and continue to follow government advice.”